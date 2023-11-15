N-able (NYSE:NABL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.83 million. N-able had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share.

N-able Stock Up 3.9 %

NABL stock opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.38 and a beta of 0.47. N-able has a 52-week low of $9.26 and a 52-week high of $15.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NABL shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of N-able from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on N-able from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on N-able from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other N-able news, EVP Peter C. Anastos sold 11,000 shares of N-able stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $144,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 288,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,819.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other N-able news, EVP Peter C. Anastos sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $144,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 288,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,788,819.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Pagliuca sold 38,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $514,567.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,307,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,293,515.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On N-able

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NABL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of N-able by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,490,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,802,728 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in N-able by 3,929.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,123,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,196 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in N-able by 62.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,622,000 after purchasing an additional 954,271 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of N-able by 8,707.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 905,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after purchasing an additional 894,929 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of N-able by 182.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 608,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 393,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

N-able Company Profile

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

