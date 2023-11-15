N-able (NYSE:NABL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.83 million. N-able had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share.

N-able Stock Performance

Shares of N-able stock opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.38 and a beta of 0.47. N-able has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $15.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.11 and its 200 day moving average is $13.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NABL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on N-able from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on N-able from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on N-able from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Insider Activity at N-able

In other N-able news, CEO John Pagliuca sold 38,894 shares of N-able stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $514,567.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,307,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,293,515.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Peter C. Anastos sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $144,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 288,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,819.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Pagliuca sold 38,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $514,567.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,307,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,293,515.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of N-able

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of N-able in the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in N-able in the second quarter valued at $196,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of N-able during the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of N-able during the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of N-able in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

About N-able

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

