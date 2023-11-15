National Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 747 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

National Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.8% of National Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. National Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 19,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 28,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 348,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,630,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 33,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE PG traded down $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.05. 2,878,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,186,051. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.35 and a 200-day moving average of $150.75. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $135.83 and a 12-month high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The company had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on PG. HSBC began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.95.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total transaction of $123,197.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,813.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total transaction of $123,197.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,373 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,813.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total value of $27,921.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,973.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,715 shares of company stock worth $16,025,205 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

