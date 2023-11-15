National Wealth Management Group LLC Has $493,000 Stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

National Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 1st quarter worth $71,020,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 36.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,260,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,766,000 after acquiring an additional 868,610 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1,460.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 532,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,391,000 after acquiring an additional 498,456 shares during the period. Solano Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the first quarter valued at about $13,282,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,442,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,357,000 after acquiring an additional 262,194 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:RDVY traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $47.38. 335,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,072. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52 week low of $41.98 and a 52 week high of $49.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.45.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2241 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

