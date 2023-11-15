National Wealth Management Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

National Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,627,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 388.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 36,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $13,052,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Performance

RPV stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,250. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1 year low of $67.69 and a 1 year high of $90.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

