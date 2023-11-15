National Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

National Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,079 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LPX. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 497 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 32.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 799 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LPX. TD Securities decreased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. DA Davidson raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, CAO Derek Nelson Doyle sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $87,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,479.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LPX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.11. 268,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,579. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.54. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $79.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.