National Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

National Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 35,530 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,843,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,975,000 after buying an additional 57,309 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 1,196.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 261,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 241,393 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 363,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 147.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 187,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 111,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,963,000 after purchasing an additional 9,713 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FULT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fulton Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Fulton Financial Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ FULT traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,416. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.58.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $274.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.75 million. Equities analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is presently 36.78%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

