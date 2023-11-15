National Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

National Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 103,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,498,000 after buying an additional 14,404 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 743,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,827,000 after buying an additional 124,029 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 57,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.27. 1,532,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,225,596. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.64 and a 200 day moving average of $71.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The stock has a market cap of $46.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

