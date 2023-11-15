National Wealth Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

National Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,366 shares during the quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.20% of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 44.1% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.86. The stock had a trading volume of 23,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,903. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.30 million, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.05. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a twelve month low of $24.37 and a twelve month high of $31.38.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1804 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.