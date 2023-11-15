National Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 1,018 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

National Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPA. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,523,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,747,000 after acquiring an additional 322,581 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 155.8% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 504,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,578,000 after acquiring an additional 307,031 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $18,358,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,749,000 after purchasing an additional 200,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 797,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,221,000 after purchasing an additional 194,025 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PPA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.51. 69,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,050. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $76.25 and a 1-year high of $86.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.25.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

