National Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 105 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

National Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. National Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWY. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWY stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $167.11. 162,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,563. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.63 and its 200-day moving average is $155.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $117.31 and a 52 week high of $167.93.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.