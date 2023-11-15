National Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 138 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

National Wealth Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,095 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,803,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,942,760. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.57 and a 1 year high of $142.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total value of $28,630.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total value of $28,630.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total transaction of $31,178.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,056.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,576 shares of company stock worth $23,425,367. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.