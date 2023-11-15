National Wealth Management Group LLC Takes $527,000 Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

National Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,179 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,763,893,000 after purchasing an additional 263,838 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Trade Desk by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,767,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,325,880,000 after buying an additional 452,667 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,593,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,193,453,000 after buying an additional 7,471,935 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,447,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,660,000 after buying an additional 135,704 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,936 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 1,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $107,067.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,339.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 1,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $107,067.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 154,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,339.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $5,620,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,209,221 shares in the company, valued at $90,619,021.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 436,402 shares of company stock valued at $34,866,627 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,268,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,394,863. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a PE ratio of 218.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.68. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $91.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.42.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TTD shares. UBS Group began coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Trade Desk from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

