National Wealth Management Group LLC Takes Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

National Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,683,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,220,000 after buying an additional 211,744 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 14.2% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,854,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,812,000 after acquiring an additional 354,807 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,501,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,978,000 after acquiring an additional 9,161 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 104.9% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,984,000 after acquiring an additional 617,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 8.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,132,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,882,000 after acquiring an additional 84,302 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ CHTR traded up $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $416.22. 178,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,137,954. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $430.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $393.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The firm has a market cap of $61.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.14. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $302.21 and a fifty-two week high of $458.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.96 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CHTR shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Charter Communications from $273.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Charter Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $501.52.

Charter Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

