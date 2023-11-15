National Wealth Management Group LLC Takes Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

National Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,683,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,220,000 after buying an additional 211,744 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 14.2% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,854,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,812,000 after acquiring an additional 354,807 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,501,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,978,000 after acquiring an additional 9,161 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 104.9% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,984,000 after acquiring an additional 617,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 8.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,132,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,882,000 after acquiring an additional 84,302 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Charter Communications Trading Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ CHTR traded up $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $416.22. 178,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,137,954. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $430.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $393.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The firm has a market cap of $61.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.14. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $302.21 and a fifty-two week high of $458.30.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently commented on CHTR shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Charter Communications from $273.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Charter Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $501.52.
Charter Communications Profile
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.
