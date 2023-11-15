Nautilus Minerals (TSE:NUS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Nautilus Minerals Inc. (TSE:NUS – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.06. Nautilus Minerals shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 96,969 shares.
Nautilus Minerals Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.15 million and a PE ratio of -2.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.05.
About Nautilus Minerals
Nautilus Minerals Inc, a seafloor resource exploration company, explores and develops the ocean floor for copper, gold, silver, and zinc seafloor massive sulphide deposits. It also explores for manganese, nickel, and cobalt nodule deposits. The company's principal project is the Solwara 1 project located in the Bismarck Sea, Papua New Guinea.
