Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.64 and last traded at $0.67. Approximately 16,050 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 36,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

Several research firms have commented on NLLSF. Barclays downgraded shares of Nel ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Nel ASA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Nel ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.08.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, provides various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The Nel Hydrogen Fueling segment produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fueling and long range as conventional fossil fuel vehicles, include cars, buses, trucks, and other applications.

