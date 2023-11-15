New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Stock Holdings Lifted by Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.

Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,728,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,810 shares during the period. New Oriental Education & Technology Group comprises approximately 11.8% of Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $68,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 306.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EDU. TheStreet raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $42.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

NYSE:EDU traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.00. 967,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,774,878. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38 and a beta of 0.55. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.58 and a twelve month high of $70.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.15 and a 200 day moving average of $50.90.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

