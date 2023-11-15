New Star Investment Trust plc (LON:NSI) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.70 Per Share

New Star Investment Trust plc (LON:NSI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share on Monday, December 18th. This represents a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This is a positive change from New Star Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.90. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

New Star Investment Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

NSI opened at GBX 110.95 ($1.36) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £78.80 million, a P/E ratio of -482.39 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 112.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 116.18. New Star Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 105 ($1.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 137 ($1.68).

New Star Investment Trust Company Profile

New Star Investment Trust plc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Brompton Asset Management LLP. The fund invests in funds which invest in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in equity, bond, commodity, real estate, currency, pooled investment vehicles, exchange traded funds, futures, options, and limited partnerships.

