New Star Investment Trust plc (LON:NSI) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.70 Per Share

New Star Investment Trust plc (LON:NSI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share on Monday, December 18th. This represents a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This is a positive change from New Star Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.90. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
New Star Investment Trust Stock Up 1.3 %
NSI opened at GBX 110.95 ($1.36) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £78.80 million, a P/E ratio of -482.39 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 112.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 116.18. New Star Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 105 ($1.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 137 ($1.68).
New Star Investment Trust Company Profile
