Norcros (LON:NXR) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $160.40

Norcros plc (LON:NXR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 160.40 ($1.97) and traded as low as GBX 153 ($1.88). Norcros shares last traded at GBX 154 ($1.89), with a volume of 4,898 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Norcros in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

Get Norcros alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Norcros

Norcros Trading Up 2.0 %

About Norcros

The stock has a market cap of £138.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 810.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 146.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 159.88.

(Get Free Report)

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric and mixer showers, and accessories under the Triton brand; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, and valves under the Vado brand; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norcros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norcros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.