NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) is Beck Bode LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Beck Bode LLC boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,732 shares during the period. NRG Energy accounts for about 2.7% of Beck Bode LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Beck Bode LLC owned 0.13% of NRG Energy worth $11,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NRG Energy by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,572,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,353,000 after buying an additional 245,761 shares in the last quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP now owns 5,326,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,336,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 50.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,181,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,001 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,142,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,483,000 after purchasing an additional 64,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 25.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,356,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,899,000 after purchasing an additional 891,443 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim upgraded NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on NRG Energy from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

NYSE:NRG traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.62. 983,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,111,388. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.53. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $47.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.3775 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently -19.56%.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

