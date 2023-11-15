Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports.
Nuvalent Trading Up 0.3 %
Nuvalent stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.97. 110,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,740. Nuvalent has a 1-year low of $23.09 and a 1-year high of $65.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.52 and a beta of 1.32.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Christopher Durant Turner sold 7,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $432,049.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,282.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher Durant Turner sold 7,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $432,049.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,513 shares in the company, valued at $784,282.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew Shair sold 91,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $4,649,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,852,998 shares in the company, valued at $93,946,998.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,695 shares of company stock valued at $5,611,820 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvalent
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NUVL. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Nuvalent from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.86.
View Our Latest Analysis on Nuvalent
About Nuvalent
Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase ½ clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is ongoing IND-enabling studies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nuvalent
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- 5 must-have next-gen technologies that institutions are buying
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- 3 intriguing late-week earnings plays for short-term traders
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Datadog is about to hit 52-week highs, and there’s more to come
Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.