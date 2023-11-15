Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports.

Nuvalent Trading Up 0.3 %

Nuvalent stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.97. 110,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,740. Nuvalent has a 1-year low of $23.09 and a 1-year high of $65.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.52 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Nuvalent alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Christopher Durant Turner sold 7,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $432,049.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,282.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher Durant Turner sold 7,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $432,049.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,513 shares in the company, valued at $784,282.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew Shair sold 91,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $4,649,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,852,998 shares in the company, valued at $93,946,998.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,695 shares of company stock valued at $5,611,820 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvalent

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Nuvalent by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 35.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Nuvalent by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Nuvalent by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NUVL. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Nuvalent from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on Nuvalent

About Nuvalent

(Get Free Report)

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase ½ clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is ongoing IND-enabling studies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.