Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports.

Nuvalent Stock Performance

Nuvalent stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.97. 110,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,740. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.52 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.85. Nuvalent has a 1 year low of $23.09 and a 1 year high of $65.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Nuvalent from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. SVB Securities assumed coverage on Nuvalent in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Nuvalent in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nuvalent

In other Nuvalent news, Director Matthew Shair sold 91,700 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $4,649,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,852,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,946,998.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.88, for a total transaction of $137,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Shair sold 91,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $4,649,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,852,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,946,998.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,695 shares of company stock worth $5,611,820 in the last 90 days. 14.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvalent

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Nuvalent by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Nuvalent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Nuvalent by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Nuvalent by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuvalent by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuvalent

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase ½ clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is ongoing IND-enabling studies.

Featured Stories

