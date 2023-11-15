Nwam LLC Acquires 105 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,916 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (down previously from $276.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial raised Pioneer Natural Resources to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.55.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded up $1.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $238.51. 396,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,366,906. The stock has a market cap of $55.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $261.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $236.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.24.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $3.20 per share. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

