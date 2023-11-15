Nwam LLC Acquires 106,681 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2,256.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,681 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 1.0% of Nwam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $11,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TI Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 322,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,157,000 after acquiring an additional 33,915 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,098,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,496,000 after purchasing an additional 12,514 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 80,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,539,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $282,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.34. The company had a trading volume of 275,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,823. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.10. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $113.78. The stock has a market cap of $48.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

