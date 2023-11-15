Nwam LLC Acquires 73,259 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 91.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,259 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $4,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 18,477 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 114.9% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,974,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,342,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,572 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $27.34. 199,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,582,795. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.57. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $28.24. The company has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.