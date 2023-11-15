Nwam LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 97.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,899 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.6% of Nwam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 39,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,824,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 17,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after purchasing an additional 9,458 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 235,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,541,000 after acquiring an additional 38,124 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $3.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $194.52. The stock had a trading volume of 151,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,071. The company has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.69.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.