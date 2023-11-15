Nwam LLC Has $4.90 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Nwam LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 58.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,773 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 196.0% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 19,205 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 101,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $201.40. 31,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,500. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $175.70 and a fifty-two week high of $215.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.20. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

