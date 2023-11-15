Nwam LLC Has $7.50 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Nwam LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 0.6% of Nwam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $7,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 6,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 748,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,600. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.60. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $164.18. The firm has a market cap of $49.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

