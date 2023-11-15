Nwam LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Nwam LLC raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,201 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $4,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 80,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter worth $253,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 39.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 93,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 26,643 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 51.6% during the first quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 811,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,944,000 after buying an additional 276,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $459,000.

NYSEARCA:SLV traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,907,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,973,688. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.46. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $18.38 and a 12-month high of $23.94.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

