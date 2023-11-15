Nwam LLC Purchases 18,365 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,365 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Provence Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 12,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 33,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $40.71. 3,639,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,942,059. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.22 and its 200 day moving average is $40.22. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $43.22. The company has a market capitalization of $72.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

