Nwam LLC Purchases 2,320 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Nwam LLC grew its position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $4,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BG. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Bunge Global by 77.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,814,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $650,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975,929 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bunge Global during the 4th quarter worth about $186,143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,462,000 after buying an additional 1,159,939 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after acquiring an additional 696,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the first quarter valued at about $74,642,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bunge Global Stock Performance

BG stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.72. 140,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,944. Bunge Global SA has a one year low of $87.86 and a one year high of $116.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Bunge Global Dividend Announcement

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.49. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. Bunge Global’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Bunge Global’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Bunge Global from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bunge Global in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.14.

About Bunge Global

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

