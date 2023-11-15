Nwam LLC Purchases 5,101 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,101 shares during the period. Nwam LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $6,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $119.50. The company had a trading volume of 587,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,250. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $111.83 and a 12-month high of $138.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.1532 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

