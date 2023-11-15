Nwam LLC Purchases 5,927 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,927 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $49,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.52. 733,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,039,768. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.93. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $187.38 and a twelve month high of $228.96.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

