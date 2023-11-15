OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCIN) Stock Price Down 0.3%

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.99 and last traded at $21.99. Approximately 2,910 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 1,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.05.

OFS Credit Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.20 and its 200 day moving average is $22.26.

Get OFS Credit alerts:

OFS Credit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1094 per share. This represents a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.