OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCIN) Stock Price Down 0.3%

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.99 and last traded at $21.99. Approximately 2,910 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 1,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.05.
OFS Credit Trading Up 0.9 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.20 and its 200 day moving average is $22.26.
OFS Credit Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1094 per share. This represents a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd.
About OFS Credit
OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.
