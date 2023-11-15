Old Mutual (OTCMKTS:ODMUF) Shares Up 9.7%

Old Mutual Limited (OTCMKTS:ODMUF – Get Free Report) shot up 9.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.64 and last traded at $0.64. 2,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 1,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Old Mutual from GBX 60 ($0.74) to GBX 59 ($0.72) in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.

Old Mutual Price Performance

Old Mutual Company Profile

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.62.

Old Mutual Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services primarily in South Africa and rest of Africa. The company operates through Mass and Foundation Cluster, Personal Finance and Wealth Management, Old Mutual Investments, Old Mutual Corporate, Old Mutual Insure, and Old Mutual Africa Regions segments.

