Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $63.62

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $63.62 and last traded at $63.62, with a volume of 1693 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ONEXF. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Onex from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Onex from C$103.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th.

Onex Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.72. The company has a quick ratio of 32.97, a current ratio of 32.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter. Onex had a net margin of 47.28% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter.

Onex Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th were paid a $0.0741 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Onex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.97%.

About Onex

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

Further Reading

