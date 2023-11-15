Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN) Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Origin Enterprises plc (LON:OGN – Get Free Report) dropped 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.11 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.15 ($0.04). Approximately 375 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 27,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.20 ($0.04).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.02) price target on shares of Origin Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Origin Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Origin Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Origin Enterprises Price Performance

Origin Enterprises Increases Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.25 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3.38. The firm has a market cap of £3.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of €0.14 ($0.15) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from Origin Enterprises’s previous dividend of $0.03. Origin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,953.49%.

About Origin Enterprises

Origin Enterprises plc provides agronomy services company in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Brazil, Poland, Romania, Ukraine, and Latin America. It develops products and services to improve soil fertility, nutrient use efficiency, and crop productivity. The company provides integrated agronomy and on-farm services comprising agronomy advice, services, and inputs directly to arable, fruit, and vegetable growers; and seed, nutrients, crop protection products and digital tools.

Further Reading

