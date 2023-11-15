Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN) General Counsel Sells $11,408.00 in Stock

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Free Report) General Counsel Joshua C. Lee sold 12,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $11,408.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 278,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,398.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Origin Materials Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ORGN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 922,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,526. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average of $2.84. The company has a market cap of $160.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.43. Origin Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $6.26. The company has a quick ratio of 12.45, a current ratio of 12.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Origin Materials alerts:

Institutional Trading of Origin Materials

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Materials by 414.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 122,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 98,338 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Materials during the third quarter worth $48,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Origin Materials by 971.0% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 219,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 198,871 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Origin Materials by 2.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,006,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 25,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Materials during the third quarter worth $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORGN. Craig Hallum lowered Origin Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America lowered Origin Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Origin Materials from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORGN

Origin Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Origin Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carbon-negative materials company. The company develops proprietary platform technology to convert biomass or plant-based carbon into building block chemicals chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other product intermediates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.