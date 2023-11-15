Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVL) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2023

Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVLGet Free Report) shares traded down 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.57 and last traded at $34.61. 11,686 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 24,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.70.

Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $152.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.70.

Institutional Trading of Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OVL. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $505,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period.

Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (OVL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to large cap U.S. equities combined with a put spread option overlay strategy. OVL was launched on Sep 30, 2019 and is managed by Overlay Shares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.