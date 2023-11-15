Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVL) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVL – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.57 and last traded at $34.61. 11,686 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 24,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.70.

Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $152.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.70.

Institutional Trading of Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OVL. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $505,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period.

Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (OVL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to large cap U.S. equities combined with a put spread option overlay strategy. OVL was launched on Sep 30, 2019 and is managed by Overlay Shares.

