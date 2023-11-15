Owen LaRue LLC Decreases Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Owen LaRue LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,766 shares during the period. Owen LaRue LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,191,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,677,000 after buying an additional 1,837,714 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 191.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,548,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,421 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $259,202,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,424,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,351,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,550,000 after purchasing an additional 240,051 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

STIP stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.10. 179,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,941. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.39. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.27 and a 1-year high of $99.66.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.