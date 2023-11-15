Owen LaRue LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Owen LaRue LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Owen LaRue LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124,827.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,796,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,674,205,000 after purchasing an additional 91,723,231 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9,482.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 22,798,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,935,000 after purchasing an additional 22,560,477 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,520,000 after acquiring an additional 369,356 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,782,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,312,000 after buying an additional 62,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,991,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,436,000 after buying an additional 37,598 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.95. 260,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,264. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.97 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.12.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

