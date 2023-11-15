Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Earns “Hold” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,200 ($27.02) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OXIG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.30) price target on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Oxford Instruments from GBX 3,100 ($38.07) to GBX 2,955 ($36.29) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Instruments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,281 ($28.01).

Get Oxford Instruments alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Oxford Instruments

Oxford Instruments Trading Up 1.0 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Oxford Instruments stock traded up GBX 20 ($0.25) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,075 ($25.48). The stock had a trading volume of 105,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,208. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,017.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,369.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2,075.00, a P/E/G ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.93. Oxford Instruments has a 12 month low of GBX 1,634 ($20.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,884.80 ($35.43). The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.76.

In other Oxford Instruments news, insider Neil A. P. Carson purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,021 ($24.82) per share, with a total value of £323,360 ($397,101.81). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 16,015 shares of company stock worth $32,365,966. Insiders own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Instruments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Instruments plc provides technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force microscopy products; tools for use in research and development across a range of applications, including semiconductors, renewable energy, mining, metallurgy, and forensics; etch and deposition processing equipment and solutions for use in power and RF devices, VCSELs/lasers, 2D materials, augmented reality, biomems, failure analysis, HBLEDs, infrared sensors, MEMS and sensors, and quantum; and low temperature systems comprising wet systems, dry systems, magnets, cryogenics, and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.