Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Trading 8.9% Higher

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) shares traded up 8.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.88 and last traded at $7.86. 2,775,470 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 4,085,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PACB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.10.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.94.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 43.39% and a negative net margin of 182.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacific Biosciences of California

In related news, insider Susan G. Kim sold 19,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $162,529.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 306,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,583,357.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 96,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $980,061.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,106,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,193,681.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Susan G. Kim sold 19,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $162,529.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 306,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,583,357.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,101 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,090. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pacific Biosciences of California

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 12.0% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 29,822,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187,820 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,822,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $276,945,000 after purchasing an additional 621,003 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,945,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,499,000 after acquiring an additional 90,216 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,781,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,315,000 after acquiring an additional 675,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,284,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179,997 shares in the last quarter.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

