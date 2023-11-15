Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.40-5.53 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.15-8.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.18 billion. Palo Alto Networks also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.29-1.31 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $270.70.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded down $4.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $256.18. The company had a trading volume of 7,477,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,552,859. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $265.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $244.46 and its 200-day moving average is $233.04. The stock has a market cap of $79.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.13.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total transaction of $10,613,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at $41,797,458.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total value of $170,696.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,017. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total transaction of $10,613,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,797,458.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,890 shares of company stock worth $42,637,820 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 516 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

