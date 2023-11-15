Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.40-5.53 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.15-8.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.18 billion. Palo Alto Networks also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.29-1.31 EPS.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

PANW stock traded down $4.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $256.18. 7,477,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,552,859. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $265.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.04. The company has a market cap of $79.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.13.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PANW. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $270.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total transaction of $499,820.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 37,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,151,613.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total transaction of $10,956,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,096,635.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total transaction of $499,820.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 37,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,151,613.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,890 shares of company stock valued at $42,637,820 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

