ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.10

ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.10 and traded as high as $0.11. ParkerVision shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 120,943 shares trading hands.

ParkerVision Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.10. The company has a market cap of $10.66 million, a PE ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.80.

ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter.

About ParkerVision

ParkerVision, Inc develops and markets radio frequency technologies and integrated circuits for use in wireless communication products. ParkerVision, Inc was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

