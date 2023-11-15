Partners Group Holding AG Has $35.04 Million Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Partners Group Holding AG lessened its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 301,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 75,268 shares during the period. Atmos Energy accounts for about 2.9% of Partners Group Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $35,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Atmos Energy by 98,059.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,554,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,891,000 after buying an additional 1,553,263 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,941,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,567,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,649,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,533,627,000 after purchasing an additional 912,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,026,815,000 after purchasing an additional 547,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Atmos Energy from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Atmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Atmos Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Atmos Energy from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.86.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

ATO traded down $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.02. The stock had a trading volume of 329,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,618. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.91. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.65. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $101.00 and a one year high of $125.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $587.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.12 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 20.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 48.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmos Energy

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total value of $1,387,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,194,892.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

