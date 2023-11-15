Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Passage Bio Stock Performance

PASG stock opened at $0.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average is $0.83. Passage Bio has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $1.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PASG shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Passage Bio from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Passage Bio from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Passage Bio

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Passage Bio during the first quarter worth about $206,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Passage Bio by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 106,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 21,640 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Passage Bio by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 142,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 56,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 12,518 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Passage Bio by 44.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 12,407 shares during the period. 61.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Passage Bio Company Profile

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, a functional GLB1 gene encoding ß-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD caused by progranulin deficiency; and PBKR03, a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

