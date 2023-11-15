Paul D. Mckinney Purchases 50,000 Shares of Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Stock

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Free Report) CEO Paul D. Mckinney purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.64 per share, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,318,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,898.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ring Energy Trading Up 2.2 %

Ring Energy stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,620,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,129. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ring Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $312.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.94.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Ring Energy had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $93.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ring Energy, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ring Energy

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 22.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,350,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,628 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 12.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,280,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after purchasing an additional 477,515 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 301.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,546,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,744 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,311,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 39,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 22.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,217,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 406,370 shares during the last quarter. 46.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ring Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. It had interests in 54,959 net developed acres and 2,337 net undeveloped acres in Andrews, Gaines, Crane, Winkler, and Ward counties, Texas; and 13,930 net developed acres and 12,512 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

