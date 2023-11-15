Paul D. Mckinney Purchases 50,000 Shares of Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Stock

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Free Report) CEO Paul D. Mckinney purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.64 per share, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,318,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,898.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Ring Energy Trading Up 2.2 %
Ring Energy stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,620,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,129. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ring Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $312.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.94.
Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Ring Energy had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $93.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ring Energy, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ring Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Ring Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. It had interests in 54,959 net developed acres and 2,337 net undeveloped acres in Andrews, Gaines, Crane, Winkler, and Ward counties, Texas; and 13,930 net developed acres and 12,512 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.
