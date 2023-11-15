Pearson (LON:PSON) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $856.22

Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 856.22 ($10.51) and traded as high as GBX 975 ($11.97). Pearson shares last traded at GBX 967.60 ($11.88), with a volume of 1,478,776 shares trading hands.

PSON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Pearson from GBX 1,190 ($14.61) to GBX 1,210 ($14.86) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pearson from GBX 900 ($11.05) to GBX 930 ($11.42) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pearson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,093.33 ($13.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.17, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,410.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 905.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 856.76.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

